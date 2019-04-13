Each year, for as long as anyone can remember, The Galveston County Daily News has devoted some time and effort to reporting about our communities and organizations in ways slightly different than usual. Rather than chasing the news or hot topics of the day, we take a step back and look at things that, and people who, might normally not make the news.
We publish the product of that work every April in the magazine you now hold — Profiles.
This year, the editors assigned reporters to look at the main demographic trends in Galveston County cities. We wanted to know what was likely to have changed most remarkably in the aggregate numbers, the age, race, ethnicity, wealth and education levels in those communities between the 2010 U.S. Census and the 2020 census that will happen next year.
We also looked at the county’s largest public and private employers, the jobs least likely to fall to automation and the future of tourism.
Reporters looked into the trends in higher education, the growing value of continuing education and cutting-edge medical research that might help us all live longer and stronger.
The centerpiece of Profiles, however, is in the pages devoted to honoring some of best among our Galveston County neighbors through The Daily News’ annual Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Everyday Hero awards.
This year, The Daily News was honored to select Mary Ellen and Chuck Doyle as Citizens of the Year for their long devotion to the people and organizations of Texas City; Bassett Family Properties as Business of the Year for its major investment toward preserving historic Galveston buildings; and 11 Everyday Heroes who represent a small sample of the selfless volunteers who give their time to make this a better place to live.
We hope you enjoy the read.
Michael A. Smith
