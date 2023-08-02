“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball!”
— Rip Torn, "Dodgeball"
My daughter started swimming school last week. Let’s just say that the first day was traumatic for her, her teacher and everyone else involved. She has been playing in the water all summer but has not been in water that goes above her head. After each class was over, my wife or I would then spend some time with her in the water. This got me thinking about how important it is for us to keep up with practicing our healthy habits.
To see the benefits of our healthy habits, we must practice the activity regularly. It’s not enough to eat an apple or an orange in the morning instead of sugary cereal. Cereal must become the rule's exception. The reverse also must be done for the healthy habits we want to promote. One study found that individuals who purposely exerted self-control regarding food items they wanted to eat (doughnuts) had greater self-control behaviors with other foods and dieting. They ended up losing more weight than those who did not intentionally practice saying no to their unhealthy desires.
So how do we practice self-control and discipline when it comes to our health? The primary way is to start small. Instead of eating the entire meal at a restaurant, ask for a box and put half of it away. Take a 10-minute walk around the block. Consider taking the stairs if going up or down one floor. Instead of watching TV with dinner, turn on some music and talk with your family or a friend (either in person or on the phone). Take 5 minutes to meditate in the morning instead of checking email. These are all little things, but they can make an enormous difference in our overall health when practiced with consistency.
As with any activity, consistency is key. Studies have found that refusing to engage in every impulse strengthens our ability to control future impulses. Remember the big-picture goal for your health and that these changes help make that goal a reality. Find tools that work for you such as apps, calendars or even pen-and-paper to-do lists. Remember to reward yourself when you meet a goal or do well. Consider non-food-related rewards such as a massage, an ocean swim, or something else that you find enjoyable. One strategy that helps with practice is making SMART goals like we have discussed in the past.
Studies have repeatedly found that practice significantly improves our ability to perform an action. However, that effect is magnified if we utilize appropriate help and teachings to learn how to do the action well. This is where physicians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health care professionals come into play. They can help teach us how to maximize our practice and reach our goals faster. With proper instruction, the time needed to master a skill significantly decreases. For those wondering, my daughter’s swim lessons have been getting better each day. She jumped into the deep end all by herself on Friday.
