Port staff is working on three projects to enhance public access and safety, particularly in the port’s commercial areas. Unlike some working ports largely restricted from public access, the Port of Galveston has popular commercial areas heavily used by the public. We also host more than 1 million cruise passengers a year.

The projects that I’m going to spotlight today are the final section of our internal roadway between 20th and 23rd streets, a federally funded road safety plan and ongoing piling replacement in the Pier 19 commercial area.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO.

