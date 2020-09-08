Schedule:

 

Cheryl Watson

the audio is terrible - breaking up

Raymond Lewis

Wonder if the huge ad can be moved to another location and not take viewing space. Very distracting..

Emilio Nicolas

Mayoral Candidate Debate: Both the staging and coverage of the Chamber's 2nd Mayoral Debate were shameful. The selected room was as bland, even for people with absolutely no imagination. Shame on the Chamber. The technical glitches throughout the program were nothing less than amateurish ... and I mean amateurs from a previous century. Shame. The Chamber calls out the candidates for the 2nd time and doesn't bother to pare down the field of candidates for the debate to the more likely winners. Since Quiroga did not show up, leaving only 2 viable candidates and two well intentioned candidates that are not viable, 50% of the time was wasted. And for what? Unlike previous years, the Chamber offers no opportunity for candidates to earn an endorsement. Given these factors, 100% of the time was wasted.

