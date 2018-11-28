Three county officials who would be the target of a committee review proposed by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, said they had no knowledge of the plan before it was reported in The Daily News last week.
Galveston County purchasing agent Rufus Crowder, county auditor Randall Rice and county Treasurer Kevin Walsh said they had not been contacted by Henry, or any other members of the commissioners court, about the proposal before it was announced last week.
The proposal is in reaction to the theft of the more than $500,000 by a computer scammer who successfully posed as a road contractor and got the county to transfer money to a fraudulent account. No arrests have made, and no county employees have been fired over the theft. The purchasing department, auditor’s office and treasury all have a role in entering information about payments and sending payments to contractors — and none report directly to the commissioners court.
Henry first publicly called for the committee in an article and a guest column published in the Daily News on Nov. 23. The committee would review how the county makes payments to vendors, as well as other financial operations, and propose changes that could be made to county systems. Those changes could include efforts to give the commissioners court more direct oversight over some finances.
Henry said he planned to propose the committee at a coming commissioners court meeting, but as of Wednesday, none of the three men had been contacted about participating in the program. All three said they would be willing to work with commissioners court, but said they had doubts or reservations about what changes could be made to the county’s financial systems.
The current system, in which his office reports to a board made up of district court judges and commissioners, was meant to be a check and balance on misuse of county funds, Crowder said. He doubted whether the county could create an alternate system to that, he said.
“It would be rampant with non-oversight,” Crowder said.
The three offices already have implemented changes in reaction to the theft, said Rice, who reports to district court judges. Rice didn’t know how a committee could suggest changes to the system without his involvement, he said.
“We have spent years honing our craft and understanding what we need to do to do our job,” Rice said. “I will work with them, but they have not contacted me at all.”
FRESHMAN ORIENTATION
State Rep. Mayes Middleton was in Austin on Wednesday, getting the lay of the land ahead of the start of next year’s legislative session.
Among the tasks to deal with being the new guy in town: finding a seat and an office. Of the 24 freshman legislators picking spots on Wednesday, Middleton drew No. 23 in terms of pecking order, he said.
Middleton’s office will be E 1.410, on the first floor of the extension of the capitol. He will share his desk on the House floor with fellow freshman Rep. Julie Johnson, an Irving Democrat who defeated state Rep. Matt Rinaldi, one of the House’s most hardline conservative members, earlier this month.
The three-day orientation session, which ends Thursday, is focused on “setting up an efficient capitol office and being ready to hit the ground running,” he said.
“There is also a lot of great relationship-building with fellow freshman members and more senior incumbents,” he said. “Lots of good working relationships have been established at the orientation.”
The legislative session begins Jan. 8.
NOTEBOOK
NASA will announce a plan Thursday to partner with private companies with the goal of getting back to the moon. It’s a change in the agency’s stated mission from recent years, where the focus has been more Mars-centric. ... The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is set to meet next month in Tampa, Florida, with plans to discuss allowing states to have more control of red snapper fishery management. ... Early voting for the League City runoff election between Chad Tressler and Chris Gross begins on Dec. 10. Election Day in League City is Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.