It has been a rough few weeks for Galveston County’s elected officials, and for people’s confidence in its political systems.
Consider the following:
• On June 5, the county admitted it paid more than $500,000 to someone who was pretending to be a county contractor.
• On June 6, the county registrar’s office admitted that more than two dozen people had voted in the wrong Galveston City Council district.
• On June 10, after a weekend arrest in League City, the district attorney’s office admitted it hadn’t known a man given a plea deal was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
Cheryl Johnson, the county’s voter registrar took responsibility for the mistakes that led to the incorrect votes.
District Attorney Jack Roady, while explaining that his office wasn’t able to access documents that are supposed to be uploaded by police departments for his attorneys to use, said he didn’t want to point fingers.
In the case of missing money, who is responsible is more complicated.
At Monday’s commissioners court meeting — after commissioners approved a new payment to the actual contractor — Commissioner Ken Clark asked whether anyone had faced consequences over the mistakes.
“Is anybody going to get fired over this issue,” Clark asked.
He didn’t get a clear answer. The county’s purchasing board, a committee made up of three district court judges and two county commissioners, has ordered a review, said 122nd District Court Judge John Ellisor, who is the chairman of the purchasing board.
The board expects a written report by Friday about how more than $500,000 had been transferred to an apparent scam artist, Ellisor said. The county treasurer, the county auditor, the county’s information technology department and the county purchasing agent were compiling the report, he said.
Ellisor said it was too early to assign explicit blame for the mistake, if any exists at all. After the suspected scammers sent a faked email asking for a change in direct deposit information, no one in any of the departments involved sought to independently verify that the request was authentic, he said.
“Everyone thought that somebody else is doing verification,” Ellisor said. “There were some holes in the system.”
Galveston County’s various departments report to different people in different ways. The county treasurer is an elected position, while the auditor is appointed by district court judges. The information technology department reports to the commissioners court, while the purchasing agent is appointed by the purchasing board.
The different chains of command can be frustrating, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. He said there were cases in which some county employees had failed to do their jobs, but that he, even as the county’s top elected official, was powerless to discipline them.
“I tell their bosses and their bosses don’t care,” he said.
In the case of the missing money, Henry said he didn’t necessarily think anybody should be fired, but some people should possibly be officially reprimanded for failing to safeguard the county’s money.
It’s still unclear whether the county can recover some of the money through insurance or will have to absorb the whole loss.
NOTEBOOK
Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, canceled his planned appearance at a fundraiser for Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the grandson of former president George H.W. Bush, because of criticisms the Bush family made about the current administration. ... The new platform of the Republican Party of Texas includes abolishing daylight saving time, opposing new gun storage laws and prohibiting schools from teaching “sex education, sexual health or sexual choice or identity in any public school in any grade whatsoever.” ... Mayes Middleton, the Republican candidate for House District 23, recently met with local county officials to get briefed on an Army Corps of Engineers’ order for the county to stop beach raking on Bolivar Peninsula. Middleton said the order was the result of “anonymous environmental complaints” and was a case of “massive federal overreach.” ... The next election day isn’t until Oct. 22.
(5) comments
So Jack Roady doesn't want to point fingers, the $500K+ was just an oops that no department wants to accept blame, sounds like Cheryl Johnson is the only person with a backbone in county government. And her departments mistake was the least severe, tells me a lot about Galveston County leadership. Our tax $$ and safety are at a minimum concern to those in charge.
No matter what, final responsibility for the release of county funds relies on a final review by a single office. Only one office is statutorily authorized with the power to manage the county's cash.
The more they "muddy the waters" on the $500K, the more difficult it will be to get any kind of insurance claim against an elected officials bond to pay out. Insurance companies will rely on the county's final "report" to say that they are not liable for this. Who's bright idea was it to have the final "report" put together by exactly those its reporting on? An outside forensic auditor should have been hired to handle this.
That would be the Treasurer's Office, correct Ron ?
Most of the Republican party's "new platform" is more ostrich behavior - hiding their heads in the sand so they can act like they are living in the nineteenth century again. If anyone objects to them forcing you to live according to their backward ideas, then I suggest that you: Remember in November! Vote for common sense candidates who are prepared to position Texans to prosper in today's modern world!
