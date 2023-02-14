Grocery shoppers have been facing sticker shock for months now; with every trip to the store likely to find another item more expensive than its previous price point. One staple of budget cooking still retains its bargain status, however. Pinto beans are one of the easiest ways to economize while still delivering plenty of protein, fiber and other nutrients without compromising on appeal.

While many of us are most familiar with a pot of pinto beans seasoned with ham hocks or other smoked meat, pinto beans make an excellent vegetarian or vegan meal when spices are substituted to provide the depth usually brought by meat. Either way, they can be served whole, added to soups or casseroles, or mashed into Tex-Mex favorites like refried beans or bean dip.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

