Grocery shoppers have been facing sticker shock for months now; with every trip to the store likely to find another item more expensive than its previous price point. One staple of budget cooking still retains its bargain status, however. Pinto beans are one of the easiest ways to economize while still delivering plenty of protein, fiber and other nutrients without compromising on appeal.
While many of us are most familiar with a pot of pinto beans seasoned with ham hocks or other smoked meat, pinto beans make an excellent vegetarian or vegan meal when spices are substituted to provide the depth usually brought by meat. Either way, they can be served whole, added to soups or casseroles, or mashed into Tex-Mex favorites like refried beans or bean dip.
Pinto beans have been part of Central American and South American diets for more than 7,000 years, especially in what is now Mexico and Peru. The portability of dried beans and the beans’ ability to grow in the arid conditions of the southwestern United States made them an essential part of cowboy fare.
Those beans that traveled in a wagon train across the Southwest probably benefited from an overnight soak in water before cooking, but it’s not really necessary. In fact, Joe Yonan, author of “Cool Beans,” a cookbook devoted to vegetarian bean recipes, shrugs off the traditional technique. According to Yonan, soaking overnight only cuts cooking time by about 25 percent and can also water down the flavor. He sees the overnight soak as “an insurance policy” that can redeem old beans that are more than a year old because the cooking time tends to lengthen as the beans age.
Cooking pinto beans is definitely low maintenance. They cook quickly with no supervision in an Instant Pot, slowly with no supervision in a crock pot, and with occasional checks when cooked on the stovetop. The stovetop method will take about two hours at a slow simmer, while an Instant Pot gets the job done in about 45 minutes.
One daunting aspect of cooking a big pot of beans is the sheer quantity that even just a pound of beans, about a dollar’s worth, produce. Fortunately, they freeze well, and they’re versatile enough that one pot can turn into several different dishes. Served over rice, it’s a hearty main course, while drained beans make a good protein-packed addition to a green salad.
Many Texans consume pinto beans more often than they realize since pintos are the most common base of refried beans, the side-dish favorite that accompanies almost every plate, including breakfast, at Tex-Mex restaurants. Although a few restaurants use black beans in their refried beans, pintos are by far the most common. “Refried” doesn’t mean they’re fried multiple times; “frijoles refritos” actually means well fried or thoroughly fried.
Even “fried” is something of a misnomer. The mashed beans are cooked in a frying pan with a bit of oil or lard, though it’s possible to skip the pan-frying entirely. Bean dip is essentially an unfried version of refried beans.
