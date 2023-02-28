GALVESTON
Islanders planning Juneteenth celebrations received a financial boost Tuesday after park board trustees approved a $100,000 grant to fund events officials hope will make Galveston the premier destination for the holiday.
“This grant supports Juneteenth events, specifically ones that draw overnight visitors,” Tom Singleton, park board grant manager, said. “We want to make the statement that Galveston is the place to come for Juneteenth.”
Applicants can request up to $20,000 for any Juneteenth event aimed at bringing in visitors who will spend the night — and money on the island. Trustees unanimously approved the item 7-0, with only Trustee Michael Bouvier absent.
Because of the evolving relationship between the city council members and trustees, the park board still must request the $100,000 from the city, Trustee Spencer Priest said. Trustees hope to review applicants and announce grant awardees at their April meeting, Caitlin Carnes, park board public relations manager, said.
“The intention is to continue this mechanism through at least the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth in 2025; however that will require city council approval,” Carnes said.
To promote the development of Juneteenth activities and attract new overnight business in Galveston, trustees approved $100,000 for a Juneteenth Grant-making Program in the Park Board’s 2023 budget, Carnes said.
“As a result, staff at Visit Galveston and the Galveston Park Board have developed a targeted grant-making program designed to enhance Juneteenth activities on the island,” according to park board documents. “This program represents a new opportunity to highlight Galveston’s unique role in Juneteenth celebrations and the cultural history of Juneteenth on the island.”
The grant’s proposed guidelines included the requirement that 50 percent of awarded money be used to advertise island Juneteenth activities in markets outside of Galveston. Trustees may consider providing the money on a reimbursement basis.
“Visit Galveston operates the Juneteenth Incubator Program to provide support for current and prospective Juneteenth events in Galveston that produce and promote overnight business and out of town guests,” according to park board documents. “Applicants’ proposals must fit one or more of the hotel occupancy tax categories prescribed by state law. Funding decisions are based on criteria that includes, but is not limited to, marketing efforts, identified metrics, economic impact, hotel occupancy tax funds applicability and more.
