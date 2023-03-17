Neither fog, hazy sky nor a drizzle of rain could dampen the players’ spirits and enthusiasm early on the morning of Feb. 23. The teams arrived ready to play in the DOW Winter Classic Golf Tournament at Bayou Golf Course, Texas City.
DOW Texas City Operations hosted the tournament with platinum sponsors ICCI, Marquis Industrial Services, USA Debusk, Dunn Heat Exchangers and Ohmstede Industrial Services.
The tournament benefited the United Way of Galveston County Mainland and featured a four-player shotgun scramble with morning and afternoon flights.
Check-in for the morning flight began at 6:30 a.m., with a 7:30 a.m. tee time. Although it was an early tee time, the players and a list of who’s who in the community went out to play golf, mingle, network and support a worthy cause.
Check-in for the afternoon flight began at noon, with a 1:00 p.m. tee time.
Shawn Bailey, CEO and president of AMOCO Federal Credit Union, and his team of Eddie Bonilla, Darby McDermott and Josh Chapman, enjoyed putting around the green.
Lisa Cashbaugh-Sanchez, DOW Texas City site leader, and her all-woman team made its rounds on the green.
The morning flight winning team was FQE Chemicals; the second-place trophy went to Ohmstede Industrial Services; and the third-place team was Diamond Refractory Services.
The afternoon flight first-place trophy winner was Total Safety. The second-place team was P.A. Inc., with Dunn Heat Exchangers rounding out the winning field.
The mission of United Way of Galveston County Mainland is to be the leader by facilitating, promoting and ensuring the availability of services that meet the needs of our community.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.