Egg prices have tripled in some states in the past year, largely because of the slaughter of nearly 58 million birds sickened by bird flu.

Yet, no price can possibly justify the cruelty inherent in egg production. When chicks are hatched, all "useless" males are ground up alive or suffocated in large plastic bags.

Jim Forsythe

Eggs are among the most nutritious foods you can find, providing virtually all the vitamins and minerals you need.

To top things off, eggs taste awesome and go with almost any food.

They really are an exceptional superfood.

One large egg contains:

Vitamin B12 (cobalamin): 9% of the RDA

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin): 15% of the RDA

Vitamin A: 6% of the RDA

Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): 7% of the RDA

Selenium: 22% of the RDA

Eggs also contain small amounts of almost every vitamin and mineral required by the human body, including calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, vitamin E, folate and many more.

Eating 3 whole eggs per day reduced insulin resistance, raised HDL and increased the size of LDL particles in people with metabolic syndrome.

Eggs Are Loaded with Choline, an Important Nutrient for the Brain

Choline is a lesser-known nutrient that is often grouped with the B-complex vitamins.

Choline is an essential nutrient for human health and is needed for various processes in the body.

It is required to synthesize the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and is also a component of cell membranes.

A low choline intake has been implicated in liver diseases, heart disease and neurological disorders.

