When does 'no' really mean no? By JIM BEGLEY Mar 20, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I was surprised when I saw the editor’s note on my letter about Sunny Beach ("I can't help but wonder who would benefit from SB-434," The Daily News, March 13, 2023).I applauded the Planning Commission for its “disapprove without prejudice," but the note called that governmentese for “approved with minor conditions.”My dictionary states "disapprove" has several meanings. One is “to withhold approval from; decline to sanction.” Is this what we have come to? A baseball game? As Yogi Berra once said, “It ain't over 'til it’s over.”I don’t live on the beach but enjoy having access to Texas beaches. It’s my right, and I see no reason for that to change.I want everyone to be aware that no doesn’t necessarily mean no. Apparently it means "come back later."In recent days, Senate Bill 434 Has been supplanted by SB-2550 and HB-4712. Why? Was 434 not a good bill?HB 4712 is sponsored by Rep. Richard Hayes, whose district 57 is in North Texas. Why?These bills have new sponsors, yet Middleton has still not commented on how he is benefitting his constituents.Contact your representatives and senators. Let them know how you feel about these bills. They should die in committee.Jim BegleyTexas City Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNational grocer debuts in League City and TexasRattled residents fear ruin from Galveston ferry projectIsland businessman prepares for takeoff at Hobby; Cowboy Jack's stampedes onto seawallTexas City Firefighters working to put out hot spots after large fireSuspect charged in Galveston phantom explosion, officials saidAttorneys seek 'class' status for La Marque petitionerMiddleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurerTenants worry Galveston community center will fall to workforce housingLeague City residents rally behind replacement of iconic lighthouseFire reignites at Texas City auto parts store CollectionsBluebonnets in bloomMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeIsle surfing CommentedThreats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (36) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (32) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) Galveston park board must stop competing with private business (26)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.