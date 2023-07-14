We need not like Trump, because Trump loves America By CECILIA GABBA Jul 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My mom gave me the commentary written by Dolph Tillotson ("Pro-Trump hardliners ensure second place for GOP," The Daily News, June 22, 2023).Tillotson’s column was written to influence Republicans to not vote for Trump, if he is the nominee, because Tillotson wanted us to believe we will be number two and won’t win the presidency.Why do we have to like our president if he is successful and loves America?Trump is not a politician, but he's extremely effective and tells it like it is. He is the only one to stand up to China’s tyranny.The current president is an abject failure and has embarrassed America in the international community.The Afghanistan withdrawal was the first failure and it has gone downhill fast since then including our open borders.Joe Biden is the cartel boss in a crime family. How else does a career politician’s net worth rank in the multimillions?What has Biden promised foreign countries for money in his pocket? I shudder to think of it.I will vote for the Republican nominee, regardless of who it is.May God bless America.Cecilia GabbaLake Jackson (2) comments Carlos Ponce Jul 14, 2023 10:03pm And I'm proud to be an AmericanWhere at least I know I'm freeAnd I won't forget the men who diedWho gave that right to meAnd I'd gladly stand upNext to you and defend her still todayCause there ain't no doubt I love this landGod bless the USA!May God Bless you too, Cecilia! Noel Spencer Jul 14, 2023 11:18pm Donald Trump only loves himself. 