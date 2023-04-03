So do all of the rest of Americans who have watched their country being invaded by the hordes of illegal immigrants crossing our borders, bringing tons of drugs with them.
Seeing inflation rising, watching their investments dwindle in value, wondering if they will be able to afford utilities, groceries, and gasoline prices as they continue to escalate.
All of these problems have been caused by the policies of president Joe Biden and the Democratic party.
The conservatives are not the ones who are causing fear. They are not the people who are destroying the country. It’s the anti-fascist arm of Democrats who are tearing down statues and burning down businesses and police cars. Those are the fear mongers
The Biden administration is censoring everyone who is opposed to their agenda. The Galveston County Daily News, under Michael Smith’s policy, is guilty of censorship. I know this firsthand; I have been a victim of his decisions.
Tillotson, you have let your dislike toward Trump interfere with your thinking. I hope you won’t have to hold your nose to vote in the next election, enabling you to vote Democratic.
Charles Killebrew
Galveston
Editor's note: The Daily News has published far more of the author's columns and letters than it has rejected. It rejected one or two the editors judged relied on disproven assertions to argue the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump through widespread voter fraud.
(1) comment
God bless you Mr. Killebrew for telling the truth! The WOKE-LEFT has gone raving mad! They are tearing down signs, statues, and spending millions of taxpayers' money to change the names on schools, and other public facilities! They do this as a part of brainwashing minorities into believing they matter when only minority VOTES matter to the WOKE-LEFT!
We have a two-tier Justice system in America today! The WOKE used this on African-Americans back during Slavery and Segregation....and now they are using the same evil, unjust system to isolate, ecoriate, and discriminate against Conservatives!
Everything they touch turns to [censored]...because everything they do is powered by WOKE-ISH politics! Joe Biden came into office slinging a sledge-hammer of destruction to our way of life and democracy! He attacked Fossil Fuel and shutdown drilling sites all over America! They weaponized the FAKE MEDIA, BIG TECH, The Justice Department, CIA, FBI, IRS, and other government agencies and turned them loose on their political enemies! They attacked our school children by corrupting their minds with Erotica Sex, Gender Change, and teaching them about DRAG QUEENS ETC.....while they lag behind the world in Math, Science, Reading & Writing!
This country ..the greatest on earth is being corrupted by massive crime waves, pampering criminals, off the chart inflation rate, and to top it all we have a bunch of spineless cowards afraid of their own shadows running our government! These things are made to order for Red China and Russia in order to takeover as LEADERS OF THE WORLD! I'M GOING TO START LEARNING CHINESE MANDARIN! If I'm going to be dominated by all the Chinese flooding into America across open borders....I need to know how to speak to them in order to help myself!
