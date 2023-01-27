Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill By JOHN COBARRUVIAS Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save You have to be one mentally sick human being to sit back and do absolutely nothing after 19 children were slaughtered by an 18-year-old with a military-style weapon.The people suffering from a mental health issue are the elected officials who provided the killer with easy access to this weapon and those who reelected them.John CobarruviasHouston (Clear Lake) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspectDollar General debuts grocery concept in La Marque; Cadillac Bar rumors rev in Galveston$8.3 million Galveston beach project aims to be completed by FebruaryPolice disclosing few details of Galveston shooting deathGalveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenienceTwo infamous Galveston County murders highlighted in '48 Hours' specialGalveston police disclose little about 'evil' 'predator' in Boddeker Road killingDocuments detail La Marque lockdown, employee concernsCharges dropped against teen accused in deadly Galveston shootingTwo sought in killing on Galveston's far East End CollectionsCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestChecks in the MailCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Galveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics program CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (43) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
