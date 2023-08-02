The front-running candidates for both the Democratic and Republican parties could possibly be in prison by the time the election is held.

Surely both parties should be able to find a candidate that is honest and capable of performing the duties of that office.

0
1
0
0
0

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

Neither front runner will be in prison.

Donald J. Trump is a businessman. His opponents cannot beat him on the issues so they make up lies about him. And beware of those who spread those lies.

Report Add Reply
Noel Spencer

Trump claimed he was a "business person" and look how that has worked out. Remember how he was going to use only his own money to run and that Mexico would build that "beautiful wall".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription