Thank you for printing David Michael Smith's column about politics and Trump in America ("Prison is where Donald Trump might and should end up," The Daily News, Sept. 13, 2023).

Without such commentary, no one would respond and get upset and keep our paper alive and well. Although one cannot be sure if Smith is being comical, or paid to be far far left, we appreciate his keeping us on our toes. When we don't hear from him, we get worried about what you might be up to. He has his Comrade Biden in office and Biden is doing great things for the homeland as you believe.

Carlos Ponce

David Michal has a right to say and submit what he wants. He's been submitting such garbage for about 30 years now to the Texas City Sun and the Galveston County Daily News. He's out of the college lecture hall and can't spread his false narratives to a captive audience that depend on him for their grade.Unfortunately there are some who believe his nonsense in this paper.

