Support those who are fighting to keep beaches open By RICHARD WHITE Mar 8, 2023

It was nice to read in The Daily News article "Commission rejects Sunny Beach expansion bid" and; also read "Former land commissioners pan Middleton's beach bill" on the front page of the paper.The state of Texas is somewhat unique with the Open Beaches Act. I want our state to continue to have public beaches available to everyone.We, the public, don't have to be able to drive on all beaches, but we need to have reasonable access to the beach.Building permits near the coast should all require some land to be set aside for reasonable public access and public parking.Richard WhiteBayou Vista
