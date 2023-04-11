I am all for tourism in Galveston, and I appreciate the good news about how successful that industry has been, but I take exception to characterizing it as an unqualified benefit for residents.
Speaking as one who lives in the East End, I have witnessed the conversion of my neighborhood from one of friendly people I see on a regular basis who I know, trust, work and play with, to noisy, careless strangers on weekends and empty homes on weekdays.
The uncontrolled proliferation of short-term rentals is hollowing out our traditionally residential neighborhoods by driving out families who can no longer afford to live there.
National investment companies have driven up prices setting up their short-term rental enterprise in residential neighborhoods where families cannot compete with a business making a profit from the same property.
Large, for-profit enterprise should not be allowed to operate unregulated in residential areas.
It is not compatible with affordability and livability in established neighborhoods. We need zoning regulation that supports full-time island residents instead of out-of-town investment companies in our residential neighborhoods.
And, affordable housing should be in established neighborhoods where it originated, not in concentrated blocks as appears to be the solution for affordable housing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.