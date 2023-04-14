Black, brown, white or mixed, if you are not registered to vote, do it. Even if you're not interested in politics you may want to vote in 2024; a bonus election. The Tea Party won 30 percent of public school board seats in 2022.

School choice will be on many 2024 state ballots. About 80 percent of citizens and 90 percent of minority voters say they want school choice. Choice will win because taxpayers, parents, students and employers want better education for less cost.

C. Patterson

Agreed!

Jacques Bell

While I agree with Gary Miller's call to register to vote, I disagree with his views on school choice. School choice may sound like a good idea in theory, but in reality, it does not deliver better education for less cost.

Firstly, the idea that 80 percent of citizens and 90 percent of minority voters support school choice is highly questionable. Polls can be misleading, and the question posed in the poll may not accurately reflect the complexities of the issue. Moreover, while parents and students may want better education, the reality is that school choice often leaves behind the most vulnerable and disadvantaged students.

Secondly, the claim that choice schools deliver more quality education in nine years than school districts in 14 years is misleading. The success of a school is not just about its academic performance but also about the support it provides to its students, including counseling, extracurricular activities, and special education services. Moreover, choice schools are not free from government waste and corruption. In fact, they can be more susceptible to such issues because of the lack of oversight and regulation.

Furthermore, school choice undermines the fundamental purpose of public education, which is to provide a quality education to all students regardless of their socioeconomic status, race, or ethnicity. By diverting public funds to private and charter schools, school choice exacerbates the inequality in education and undermines the notion of equal opportunity.

In conclusion, while I support the idea of registering to vote and participating in elections, I strongly disagree with Gary Miller's views on school choice. We should focus on improving public schools and ensuring that every student has access to a quality education, rather than promoting a flawed and inequitable system of school choice.

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Mr Miller!

Ted Gillis

Gary Miller has been cutting and pasting this same school choice industry press release jazz for years now. The only original comments that he contributes is when he reports on fish that people catch at the dike.

