Right-wingers following a cheesy ideology By JOHN DAVID Mar 1, 2023 4 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Right-wing ideology is like Swiss cheese; both are riddled with holes.The right advocates for unbridled capitalism and the free market unless the company seeks to be inclusive.Example: Ron DeSantis’ ax to grind against Disney, which accepts the LGBTQ+ community.The right alleges Christianity is subject to persecution even though its ilk is bullying those who practice Islam and Judaism.Example: Evangelicals are silent in the wake of attacks on synagogues and mosques.The right opposes our tax dollars going toward helping fellow citizens lest said fellow citizens happen to be CEOs with beyond hefty bank accounts.Example: Captains of industry refusing to pay their fair share.The right screeches about individualism, but God forbid an individual does something that goes against the patriarchal flow.Example: Drag shows and their unfounded negative effects on children.The right demands honesty and accountability, yet when one of them is caught reaching into the proverbial cookie jar, it’s more excuses than a school’s attendance office.Example: Mass shooters are supposedly suffering from poor mental health.There’s a difference, however. Unlike right-wing ideology, Swiss cheese gets love from me.John David La Marque Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment C. Patterson Mar 1, 2023 7:20pm Generalizations on a broad scale. The fallacy is taking one datapoint and drawing a conclusion and lumping people all together in sameness.You want to know whats dividing this nation and turning family and friends against each other? Well theres a good start in this commentary Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGuest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be nearGalveston police seeking white van after hit and runSeguin man pleads guilty in island doctor Nancy Hughes' deathAfter 30 years, Grand Parkway heads to Galveston CountySecond store in Galveston County enters fights against opioid overdosesBiz Buzz: Main St. Bistro makes a move; The Anchor ends seawall suspenseGalveston seeks cash as public safety costs soarFormer Galveston postal worker sentenced for mail obstructionWoman arrested in Santa Fe Confederate flag dispute vows complaintSchools in Galveston County weigh pros and cons of four-day weeks CollectionsIsle surfingMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a close CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28) Attorneys call SWAT raid 'faulty from the start,' issue ultimatum (27) Guest commentary: U.S. can move toward a rational immigration policy (25)
(1) comment
Generalizations on a broad scale. The fallacy is taking one datapoint and drawing a conclusion and lumping people all together in sameness.
You want to know whats dividing this nation and turning family and friends against each other? Well theres a good start in this commentary
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.