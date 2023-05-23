I write in support of Joseph A. Willis' column about private school supporters' ruse to attract supporters ("Private schools simply dodge the real challenges," The Daily News, May 16, 2023). Well done.

However, I wish to elaborate on one point of his — that of no accountability through school boards nor other public entities. We pay school taxes and vote for our school boards, local legislators and governors. They regulate our public schools.

Charles Douglas

I want my tax money to be.used for private schools! It will be an honor if that happened! It will be better than using my tax money for a politicized FBI, CIA, & and a weaponized Justice Department and IRS Department!

It would be better that taking in every Tom, Dick, & Harry coming across our opened borders, and paying them benefits, along with free phones, food, clothing, & footing the bill for.five star hotels for them to stay in!!

Craig Mason

Great letter Ms. Hall

