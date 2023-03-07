Middleton's bill seems meant to baffle us with BS By DOUGLAS MACKAY Mar 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I was somewhat amused, and somewhat alarmed, on reading the arcane, vague, upside down legalese being pushed by state Sen. Mayes Middleton's cadre regarding their attack on Texas Open Beaches.They missed a golden opportunity to dig up and include any virtually unheard of or unknown words from previous centuries; for example, the term "avulsive" used on the last attack on our open beaches.Surely the well-paid lawyers who composed this diatribe missed a trick and could have found a neolithic word to further confuse all of us who do not own beachfront property.Middleton was surely shortchanged if he paid hard money for the drivel he received. I wish him the worst of luck in his push to privatize our beaches.Perhaps, maybe, he will even deign to explain who is behind his plan, and why it is not what it appears on its face, a money grab.Donald Mackay Galveston Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Don Schlessinger Mar 7, 2023 9:55pm I think mayes middleton is fortunate he's a senator instead of a representative. His last term in office is 6 years. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLong-voyage Carnival ship to sail from GalvestonGuest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be nearMan slain in League City a longtime teacher, coachBiz Buzz: Sugar and soul spice up dining scene; townhomes to rise on League City's waterfrontMore than 200 fall ill on Galveston cruise ship, CDC saysNew Port Bolivar-Galveston ferry to shore up aged fleetContractor dies of electrocution at Texas City refineryArmy Corps hiring hundreds to launch Coastal Spine projectTwins missing off Galveston feared to have drowned, searchers sayFive rescued on busy Beach Patrol day in Galveston CollectionsGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upIsle surfingFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a closeSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in Galveston CommentedBiden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (28) Santa Fe shooting parents justified in their anger (23) If we ended abortion, we wouldn't need immigrants (23)
(1) comment
I think mayes middleton is fortunate he's a senator instead of a representative. His last term in office is 6 years.
