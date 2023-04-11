Scientists say the Gulf of Mexico has become one of the largest dead zones where marine life struggles to exist due to the conditions of the ocean.
Ocean acidification, which is the decrease in ocean pH from dissolved atmospheric carbon dioxide, and eutrophication, which is the excess of nutrients in the ocean from runoff that depletes oxygen levels, are harmful processes when increased unnaturally by human activity.
This includes fertilizer that is eroded all the way through the Mississippi River and carbon dioxide emissions from everywhere, not just Galveston or surrounding areas.
I understand that the right to use the beaches is important to many people, but the beach ban may give us a chance to practice eating more sustainably and carpooling in the meantime while beaches heal.
Maybe Sen. Mayes Middleton’s bill is intended to combat the economic destruction caused by less marine life in the dead zone, but Galveston residents and beachgoers alike should not have to suffer and feel deprived of their rights because of the world’s mistakes.
I suggest that we ask for more clarity from Middleton and more education about improving the dead zone of the Gulf of Mexico.
Elyse Hopfe
Galveston
Editor's note: The senator defined his bills as efforts to enhance private property rights, not to protect marine life.
