I worked for the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry for nearly 27 years. For the majority of that time, I was a senior marine captain. In the early years, prior to the pass system a vehicle with flashers would come around the line and be approached by the deckhand in charge.
The driver would state the emergency — severed limb, chest pains, woman in labor, etc.
This message would be relayed to the captain on watch and a decision would be made on the spot to allow or deny priority passage.
The decision would be documented with a priority form and reviewed by management the next day.
Throughout my career, I allowed or denied passage in hundreds of cases, even denying priority to a state representative and his entourage on the way to a fundraiser. Poor planning does not constitute an emergency.
The decision as to who boards a vessel is the responsibility of the master and should always be handled with as little bureaucracy as possible.
Jim Turner
Galveston
Stop picking on children and take on the elephant
When will the GOP stop taking potshots at trans kids and the LGBTQ+ community and focus on the elephant in the room?
The GOP had four years to reform immigration, health care and the IRS and did nothing.
I don’t buy it was the Democrats’ fault.
The GOP said the government is broken, elect us and we will prove it. They have done so many times over.
Put members of all parties in a room and lock them in until they come up with sane immigration reform.
