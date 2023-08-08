Although the article ("League City seeks grant to send some officers to the border," The Daily News, Aug. 7, 2023) doesn't mention from whom the city is seeking the $2.5 million grant, I would hope it's not from the federal, state or local governments — my taxpayer money.

Does League City have a surplus of officers to send them to the border to support our governor's operation, which is both a political stunt and very ineffectual?

Charles Douglas

Wow! I never thought about it like this. Naw, Naw, I wished I had thought like this before I signed up to go to VietNam to fight the Viet Cong, and North Vietnamese Army! They never were à threat to Galveston County nor Texas period!!! Just because they were considered à threat to America, didn't mean i should have " HAUL-DOFF" & signed ....... I wish now I had put more thought in that choice!!!!!! I messed up! Everybody for themselves, League City for League City, Texas for Texas, Florida for Florida .......now that's the way to go..........

Charles Douglas

[smile][rolleyes]

