Healthcare costs are rising, but a key driver to those costs has been the discovery of more effective medications and therapies to treat chronic diseases.
To help patients afford critical medicines, charitable foundations and pharmaceutical manufacturers created assistance programs — copay cards and vouchers — providing aid for patients' copays and helping them to hit their annual out-of-pocket maximum.
However, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers recently found they could classify newer treatments as “non-essential” and did not have to count assistance given by third parties for the patient.
Understandably, health insurance companies and benefit managers don’t want to be on the hook for expensive, ongoing medications, but they can’t be allowed to decide what kind of life Texans get to lead.
I applaud Texas legislators Rep. Four Price, an Amarillo Republican, and Sen. Charles Schwertner, a Cedar Park Republican, for filing bills to address these out-of-pocket expenses.
Their bills would require an issuer of a health benefit plan that covers prescription drugs or a benefits manager to apply any third-party payment, financial assistance or other reduction in out-of-pocket expenses made for a prescription drug to the patient’s deductible, copayment, cost-sharing responsibility, or out-of-pocket maximum applicable to that person’s health benefits plan.
