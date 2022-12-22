It was good to read the happy tale of the fantails By ELIZABETH 'BETS' ANDERSON Dec 22, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was good to read a positive story in The Daily News, especially this time of year ("Pigeons of a different sort found strolling in Galveston," The Daily News, Dec. 15, 2022).Thanks to Jennifer Reynolds for noticing the fantail pigeons near the newspaper's headquarters and to Josh Henderson at the Galveston Humane Society for rescuing the tame pair.It sounds as though the two pigeons will be rehabbed and released from the wildlife center in Houston.Good news!Elizabeth "Bets" Anderson Galveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesThree charged after drug raid at Texas City houseClear Creek High School student returns home after going missing MondaySan Leon man charged with murder in wife's deathWoman killed in San Leon shooting was a Texas City teacherDickinson man charged with stealing $70,000 in cemetery vasesVirus expert warns of heightened risk from mosquitoes in Galveston CountyAmazon to sublet $30M building; partners buy upscale restaurant Number 13Man wounded by gunfire outside Texas City nightclubWhite supremacist group plans to spread hate in Galveston, FBI warnsTexas City man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault CollectionsPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centersVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadeTexas City celebrates the season with snowLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsGrand Galvez tree lighting CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (169) Democrats want to replace God with government (101) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (52) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Economy will get worse before it gets better, analyst says (16)
