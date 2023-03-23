Is anybody in charge of Bob Lyons Post Office? By JERRY LUEDECKE Michael A. Smith Editor Author email Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recently, I received a U.S. Postal Service notice that the letter carrier had attempted to deliver a package. I was home.The next day, I went to the post office and was told by the clerk she knew nothing and had nothing.I had gone online as instructed and rescheduled a delivery, which was confirmed.Days later, there was no package and no recourse.There must be some oversight at Bob Lyons Station.Jerry LuedeckeGalveston Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael A. Smith Editor Author email Follow Michael A. Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Laura Addison Mar 23, 2023 10:07pm Frustrating, indeed. I prefer the UPS on Stewart by the dollar store. Very friendly people there. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesRattled residents fear ruin from Galveston ferry projectIsland businessman prepares for takeoff at Hobby; Cowboy Jack's stampedes onto seawallTexas City Firefighters working to put out hot spots after large fireMan dies while vacationing on cruise from GalvestonNational grocer debuts in League City and TexasMiddleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurerAttorneys seek 'class' status for La Marque petitionerLeague City man shoots wife and then himself, authorities saidSuspect charged in Galveston phantom explosion, officials saidLeague City residents rally behind replacement of iconic lighthouse CollectionsMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealedBluebonnets in bloomGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeIsle surfing CommentedThreats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (42) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (42) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) Texas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (41) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31)
Frustrating, indeed. I prefer the UPS on Stewart by the dollar store. Very friendly people there.
