I read Dan Freeman’s articles on how this country needs immigration to sustain our population growth and to help our economy because of the low-level jobs that immigrants will take that American citizens will not ("US needs immigrants as much as they need us," The Daily News, Jan. 23 & "US can move toward a rational immigration policy," Feb. 3, 2023).

In his first article, he mentioned China faces a shrinking workforce but doesn’t mention if China is using immigration to deal with the problem. The current population of the United States is a little over 334 million. Now, according to Fox News, there have been over 63 million abortions in the United States since the advent of Roe v. Wade in 1973. That is almost 20 percent of our current population in this country.

Carlos Ponce

"If we ended abortion, we wouldn't need immigrants"[thumbup]

LEGAL immigration should be merit based.

About those housed in a 4-STAR Hotel in NYC who trashed the room, threw away food paid by tax payers, have sex in the hallways, take illegal drugs in the hotel: DEPORT THE UNGRATEFUL CURS!!!!!!

Gary Miller

The US had legal immigration that provided new citizens in numbers calculated to be all we needed. Most were employed before entry or soon after. All promised to be no burden on taxpayers. That was the problem. Progressives find it easier to steal money from entitlement programs that are needed for illegal migrants. The more spending the faster progressives get rich.

Gary Miller

Even with abortion we have no need for illegal migrants. Legal immigration was keeping the population growing at a healthy rate. Now we have growth of entitlement programs for people we don't need.

