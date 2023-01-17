Am I the only one who was sickened to read a recipe for sandhill crane steaks in the January issue of Coast Monthly?

We are so lucky to be a winter habitat for these majestic birds — birds many people travel from afar to see — and there is a recipe for cooking them in your magazine?

LEROY NASCHKE

A bird is a bird. You probably eat chicken and never give it a thought. What’s the difference?

Jim Forsythe

Sandhill Cranes are notably referred to as the “ribeye in the sky”. Sandhill Crane’s are open for hunting in Texas from December through the end of January. The daily bag limit on Sandhills consist of three birds per person per day in Texas.

Harvey Mueller

Snow geese, teal, ducks of all varieties are also majestic game animals with open seasons as are sandhill cranes. What is to distinguish sandhill cranes apart?

