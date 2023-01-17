I was sickened by sandhill crane recipe By KATHY MATTESON Jan 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Am I the only one who was sickened to read a recipe for sandhill crane steaks in the January issue of Coast Monthly?We are so lucky to be a winter habitat for these majestic birds — birds many people travel from afar to see — and there is a recipe for cooking them in your magazine?I find this in extremely poor taste!Kathy Matteson Galveston Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments LEROY NASCHKE Jan 17, 2023 10:00pm A bird is a bird. You probably eat chicken and never give it a thought. What’s the difference? Report Add Reply Jim Forsythe Jan 17, 2023 11:18pm Sandhill Cranes are notably referred to as the “ribeye in the sky”. Sandhill Crane’s are open for hunting in Texas from December through the end of January. The daily bag limit on Sandhills consist of three birds per person per day in Texas. Report Add Reply Harvey Mueller Jan 17, 2023 11:26pm Snow geese, teal, ducks of all varieties are also majestic game animals with open seasons as are sandhill cranes. What is to distinguish sandhill cranes apart? Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesJury says not guilty in trial over La Marque drive-by killingOver $30,000 and eight slot machines confiscated in raid, authorities saidMixed results reported from across Galveston Bay'It's like Animal House,' rental foes tell Dickinson City CouncilVehicles, garage struck by bullets in Texas City, police sayGalveston man charged, suspected in Christmas fentanyl deathsNo one injured in afternoon house fire in GalvestonFirst waterfront luxury condos planned for Bolivar Peninsula; country Western club replaces The JungleSanta Fe man charged with aggravated assault after stand-off, police sayTexas City man sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2020 shooting CollectionsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (95) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (76) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (73) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
(3) comments
A bird is a bird. You probably eat chicken and never give it a thought. What’s the difference?
Sandhill Cranes are notably referred to as the “ribeye in the sky”. Sandhill Crane’s are open for hunting in Texas from December through the end of January. The daily bag limit on Sandhills consist of three birds per person per day in Texas.
Snow geese, teal, ducks of all varieties are also majestic game animals with open seasons as are sandhill cranes. What is to distinguish sandhill cranes apart?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.