I support Melissa Skipworth for College of the Mainland board By REGINA CASTRO Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As a member of the college community, I am proud to endorse Melissa Skipworth for reelection to the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees on May 6.Over the years, I have had the pleasure of seeing Skipworth work tirelessly to ensure that COM continues to provide an exceptional education to its students.Skipworth's commitment as a board member has been evident through her continued efforts to listen to the concerns of the students, faculty, staff and the community.She has always been available to discuss issues and find solutions that benefit everyone involved. Her leadership and dedication have been instrumental in guiding COM through challenging times.Skipworth's experience and knowledge have been invaluable in helping to shape policies and initiatives that support student success, enhance academic excellence and ensure accountability.She has worked to ensure that our college stays ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing education landscape.As a member of the college community, I know Skipworth will continue to lead COM with the same passion and zeal that she has shown.I believe Melissa Skipworth is the best candidate for the job and I wholeheartedly endorse her for another term as a COM board trustee.Regina Castro Dickinson 