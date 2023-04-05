I recently read the article (“Discarded fishing gear poses risk to marine life,” The Daily News, Oct. 12, 2021) and appreciated how this article brought attention to an issue that people contribute to every day: discarded fishing, industrial and recreational fishing gear.
As an Environmental Science student at the University of Texas at Austin, it made me emotional to read about how this waste is harmful to fish and birds that consume it, causes turtle deaths from entanglements and even how it can damage coral. This is especially concerning because 90 percent of turtle entanglements result in deaths, and the largest contributing factor is this discarded fishing gear.
However, I greatly appreciated the efforts that Galveston has taken to prevent these harmful impacts. Implementing collection tubes for discarded fishing lines and the entangled turtle hotline were particularly innovative. I think further steps could be public service announcements that discourage fishing in weather that could cause lines to break, as well as events that encourage community engagement in cleaning up the beaches.
Every step toward raising awareness and educating the general public about conservation is critical for protecting local wildlife, and I am glad to see Galveston tackling this complex issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.