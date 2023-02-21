I appreciated Judge Jeth Jones' no-bond ruling By WILLI LUTHY Feb 21, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I recently participated in the election campaign of Judge Jeth Jones for District Court 122.On Jan. 10, I witnessed the court proceedings of a case that involved an offense of repeated stabbing for which he was the presiding judge. Business in the court was conducted very efficiently.A very capable defense attorney argued for a bond for the defendant. Jones, however, ruled no bond.I thank you the judge for keeping us safe.We can be proud of the new judge who has joined the great group of judges at the Galveston County Courthouse.Willi LuthyGalveston Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSome see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches ActAfter five years, Galveston still not complying with beach access rulesTexas City raid nets ounces of fentanyl-laced heroin, police allegeWoman arrested in Santa Fe Confederate flag dispute vows complaintBiz Buzz: Margaritaville rumors resurface on island; Walmart plans major makeover in KemahFormer Galveston port trustee banned from cruise terminal in security spatMan shoots girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in Hitchcock, authorities sayGrand jury indicts nurses accused of beating 87-year-old manOrthodox Church offers 'new' denomination of ChristianityOut and About: VIPs shine at Tim Tebow Foundation event in League City CollectionsSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a closeFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogs CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (60) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28)
