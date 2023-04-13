The potential misuse, waste, fraud and abuse of hot tax money and the lack of accountability by the Park Board of Trustees have me worried. The ownership of beachfront property along Galveston Island is a questionable subject.
Last year, the park board commissioned a survey along the entire beachfront, but would not accept it because it would be discoverable by the public. The park board is competing with umbrella concessions with a new ordinance that requires concessions to provide their own survey or relinquish control to the park board.
Now the Beach Patrol has been given the assignment to police the umbrella rentals, which will take their eyes off the water. The park board wasted $200,000 on the design of the beach pavilion because the city council didn't approve the plan, and three years later, the Beach Patrol is still homeless.
The park board wasted money on frivolous lawsuits against vendors, only to have the lawsuits dismissed. Likewise, the park board sought opinions on other subjects, while exceeding the $10,000 limit on line-item spending. These were never sent to the intended recipients.
I tried to bring these issues before the Beach Maintenance Advisory Committee, but my public comments have been stricken from the record.
