Why am I voting for Joe Matranga for the city council?
I've watched Matranga work as the chairman of Friendswood’s Planning and Zoning Commission; he transformed how that group of volunteers functions. He set the standard by walking each property that came before the commission and is always the most informed person at each meeting. His leadership has raised the bar for all commissioners.
He attended nearly every council meeting for the past five years to be informed and available to answer questions.
Matranga is a longtime Friendswood resident with no financial entanglements to interfere with his service on the city council. His opponent is a local developer.
Developers regularly appear before the commission and council asking for variances and other accommodations.
I’m concerned about how future requests or competitor requests will be handled if a developer is on the city council.
Matranga's experience as senior vice president of Occidental Petroleum, managing a budget larger than Friendswood's, ensures he'll bring business sense to the position.
His history of volunteerism at Friendswood Animal Control and West Ranch Management District shows his devotion to service.
We are lucky to have a person of Matranga's caliber running for council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.