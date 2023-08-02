The hardest part of anything I set out to do is just getting started.
I am an expert at putting things off, and I realized it’s not everything; there’s a pattern to my procrastination.
I put off what I do not know how to tackle. When I don’t have a good next step, I get stuck.
With that in mind, here’s a good next step (pun intended) for those of you who care about early childhood brain development: you should take your little ones to Adoue Park and walk around the Born Learning Trail.
The Born Learning Trail gives anyone who is around kids from infants to 6-year-olds some very easy and super engaging prompts for learning to use in everyday life.
Those prompts turn everyday moments into learning opportunities for kids, and they are honestly fun for everyone.
An intentional focus on early childhood brain development is a step in the right direction for everyone.
As we say at the island United Way, being ready for school changes everything.
I hope you will take a minute or 20 to walk the Born Learning Trail at Adoue Park, and let us know what you think.
There may be more on the way.
Lindsay White
Galveston
Editor's note: Adoue Park is bounded by 11th and 12th streets and between Winnie and Ball streets on the island's East End.
