Galveston marshals have better targets than wildflowers By JUDY GLAISTER Apr 25, 2023 8 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I am really upset that the city marshal has time to issue mandates to a homeowner regarding a beautiful array of native flowers.He should be using his time and efforts to issue mandates to homeowners who don’t cut their grass and who allow weeds and trash to build around their houses week after week.There are plenty of examples of yards and lots constantly full of weeds and trash. There are alleys with trash.All of this trash is washed down to fill street drains and leads to flooding.To my mind, this is where the city marshal should be spending his time.The area he wants mowed is clean, neat, beautiful and a plus for the community.Judy GlaisterGalveston Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Carlos Ponce Apr 25, 2023 9:43pm So what you are saying is people should select which city ordinances to follow (here Galveston Municipal Code 18-7 ) and which to simply ignore.[unsure] Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNew front opens in war over tourist dollars in GalvestonGirl badly injured in Galveston crash works to recoverGalvestonian selected one of the four to orbit moonCruise Terminal 25 in a $53 million renovation, officials sayHitchcock mother held on $100,000 bond after abuse reportGalveston man sentenced to 60 years for sexual assaultMan dies after his scooter was struck by a truck on Galveston causeway, police sayBiz Buzz: Main St. Bistro reopens to hungry crowds; Houston team ends Lucine collaborationAnnexation in the rearview with $66 million La Marque high school, officials sayS—storm escalates between city and park board in Galveston Collections85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesTriathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 TexasTexas City Disaster rememberedParade kicks off 85th Galveston County Fair & RodeoSteampunks gleam in GalvestonWinners chosen for fourth week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest CommentedColumnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (62) Columnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (54) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (44) Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44) Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (42) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Guest commentary: Gender science being tainted by political activism (36)
(1) comment
So what you are saying is people should select which city ordinances to follow (here Galveston Municipal Code 18-7 ) and which to simply ignore.[unsure]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.