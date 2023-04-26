As a resident and professional civil engineer, I oppose the proposed agreement with the Grand Galvez to close a block of Avenue P, which is on the city council agenda for Thursday.
If approved, it will allow a private, for-profit single property owner to hold unlimited private events, profiting off the use of public land for next to nothing. Traffic will be forced through neighborhoods. Residents along Avenue O 1/2 between 21st and 19th streets already voiced their concerns to the Planning Commission when this case was presented last year as a right-of-way abandonment.
The agreement request as presented has been reviewed and opposed by the experts that the city council looks to for evaluation and recommendation. If the city council acts counter to these experts, it shows blatant disregard for their expertise and infers a policy decision based on political influence by a single property owner.
The agreement does not require the applicant to pay for required off-site improvements and does not provide the city the ability to terminate without cause, which is afforded the applicant.
No notice was provided to the neighbors that this was coming before the city council.
I write this as a resident, and not as Chairman of the Planning Commission.
