Dr. Joy Alonzo, a professor at Texas A&M University, presented a lecture at the University of Texas Medical Branch about the opioid crisis and lamented that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had worked against legislation she believed would have been helpful.

The medical branch censured her. She was put on paid leave with the possibility of losing her job. 

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

“Don’t say critical things about our political leaders.” Oh they can but on their own time according to the Texas A & M Code of Ethics, not to students. Take time to read the TAMU Code of Ethics, Willis. You're the only one bothered by it, not Alonzo.

“She [Joy Alonzo] added that she had no issue with how the university handled the situation,” [A&M system spokesperson] Copelin said. from the Texas Tribune July 25, 2023

Would Willis be concerned about free speech if a TAMU or UTMB professor said something negative about his Biden to students?

