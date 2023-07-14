I have a pecan tree that has caught fire from power lines three times.

It's an inconvenience as well as expensive for the League City Fire Department and police respond whenever there is a fire.

Carlos Ponce

Something similar happened to WPA planted trees along Highway 6 a few years ago. Their goal is to trim tree branches away from power lines to prevent power outages and in your case fires. They are not concerned about the aesthetics nor health of the tree. Your best bet is to hire a professional who will deal with your concerns and either trim the tree to preserve it, move the tree or remove it completely. Plant a new tree away from the power company easement. If you are not around to enjoy those pecans a future generation or owner will be.

