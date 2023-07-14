Dude, what have you done to my pecan tree? By MARGARET BLACK Jul 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I have a pecan tree that has caught fire from power lines three times.It's an inconvenience as well as expensive for the League City Fire Department and police respond whenever there is a fire.Texas-New Mexico Power Co. finally came out on July 11 to trim up this tree."Holy Smokes," and a few other choice words. Crews butchered my beautiful tree that was loaded with pecans.I asked the main trimmer to even the left side of the tree so it wouldn't lean toward my house and perhaps blow over in a storm.He said he could only trim the branches that were close to the power lines.I said, "But you are a professional and the tree is uneven and very ugly."He evidently thought I was being unreasonable and just walked away.I hope this dude doesn't ever decide to take up hair-cutting or dog-grooming.Now I'm left with a very poorly trimmed tree.Texas-New Mexico could do better than this and I sure would like a redo.Margaret E. Carlos Ponce Jul 14, 2023 9:47pm Something similar happened to WPA planted trees along Highway 6 a few years ago. Their goal is to trim tree branches away from power lines to prevent power outages and in your case fires. They are not concerned about the aesthetics nor health of the tree. Your best bet is to hire a professional who will deal with your concerns and either trim the tree to preserve it, move the tree or remove it completely. Plant a new tree away from the power company easement. If you are not around to enjoy those pecans a future generation or owner will be. 