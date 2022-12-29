In response to Joseph Pelto's commentary ("Never-Trumpers judge intentions rather than actions," The Daily News, Dec. 29, 2022) all I can say is what I've seen on a coffee cup: "I Love It When I Wake Up and Trump Is Not President."

Ginger Helm

(2) comments

David Hardee

Hope this nothing letter to the editor did not strain the author's intellect or the GDN's editing for context evaluation.

The article should have save everyone's time and just quoted Biden's escape from his mind-fog with "you know the thing."

Carlos Ponce

All you Liberals get ready for a big surprise![beam]

