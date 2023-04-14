Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Dickinson ISD voters have a unique opportunity to approve a $120 million bond referendum that will provide a new elementary school and a new Career and Technology Center at Dickinson High School to address the district's rapidly growing student population.
The bond will also provide safety and security upgrades at campuses to help protect children and staff.
This is a unique opportunity because there is absolutely no cost to residents if the proposal passes. That's right — we will pay the same tax bill whether or not the bond passes.
But more importantly, the many benefits of the bond are huge for our children, teachers and community.
Because the district's enrollment is growing rapidly, the new facilities will alleviate overcrowding in our children's classrooms and provide teachers with the facilities they need to be successful. Likewise, security upgrades to campuses will help keep students and staff safe.
We, as voters, can provide our children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and young neighbors with additional safe and secure facilities and there's absolutely no cost to us.
I urge you to vote for the district's bond.
Early voting begins on April 24, and Election Day is May 6.
