By now, most Daily News readers know of the Galveston school district’s change of plans to renovate, rather than demolish and rebuild, Kermit Courville Stadium. Prior reporting suggests the change will be “less expensive.”
During a February 2022 board workshop, the architect's plans for the stadium were to completely rebuild a smaller footprint with 4,000 fewer seats, down from 10,000.
It was stated the smaller sizing was a more adequate use of the property space and because of the student population trend.
Noted in the meeting were the very few times the stadium exceeded 6,000 occupants.
It was also discussed in this workshop that the track would be eliminated and an international soccer field added. There was no vote, but the full board approved.
After the May bond passed, a project manager and construction team were hired for the stadium project.
On Aug. 10, a design-build presentation was approved unanimously.
It wasn’t until mid-October that we learned in order to stay on track for an August 2023 opening that the program needed changing to restoration. Another benefit is concrete is a more desirable material than steel.
I conclude the change of plans is not about saving money.
Laura Addison
Galveston
Editor's note: An earlier version of this letter contained two editing errors. Republishing was the simplest way to correct the record.
