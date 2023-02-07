Joseph Pelto skewed history in the usual ways of thinking, reasonable conservatives ("We should remember Martin Luther King Jr. in full context," The Daily News, Jan. 30, 2023).

Many millions of people in the world today live in socialist democracies with universal income support, universal medicine and free education through doctoral degrees and medical school levels. There are multiple examples on every continent. Several in Europe are entrepreneurial engines that are producing a tremendous number of jobs.

Carlos Ponce

"Homestead Acts..... Black people were not allowed to participate."

"Homestead Act of 1862, in U.S. history, significant legislative action that promoted the settlement and development of the American West. It was also notable for the opportunity it gave African Americans to own land. Pres. Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act into law on May 20, 1862."

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Homestead-Act

"But the 1862 Homestead Act had no racial restrictions, and after the 1866 Civil Rights Act clarified that black Americans were citizens, they too were entitled to 160 acres of public land if they paid a modest fee and lived on the property continuously for five years."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-disappearing-story-of-the-black-homesteaders-who-pioneered-the-west/2018/07/05/ca0b51b6-7f09-11e8-b0ef-fffcabeff946_story.html

