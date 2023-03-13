Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers By HARRY YOUNG Mar 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson's commentary on the use of public school funds for private schools left out two problems ("School choice puts power in the hands of parents," The Daily News, March 8, 2023.)First, private school teachers do not have to be certified. Second, public funds would go to private schools that have religious indoctrination as part of their curriculum.Public funding for public schools needs to increase, not be siphoned off to private companies.Harry Young Galveston Carlos Ponce Mar 13, 2023 9:38pm "public funds would go to private schools that have religious indoctrination as part of their curriculum" Harry has a problem with that. The Supreme Court of the United States has no problem with public funds used in a religious instruction.See Carson v Makin (2022):"Held: Maine's "nonsectarian" requirement for otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violates the Free Exercise Clause."and Zelman v. Simmons-Harris (2002):"Held:The program does not offend the Establishment Clause."The United States Supreme Court upheld an Ohio program that used school vouchers. The Court decided that the program did not violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, even if the vouchers could be used for private religious schools. Carlos Ponce Mar 13, 2023 10:33pm Are all public school teachers fully certified? Not exactly. When a position in a public school cannot be filed by a fully certified individual they can still fill the position and apply for an emergency permit for the hired individual. These permits are temporary, usually a year, with some exceptions."Emergency permits are governed by 19 TAC, Chapter 230, Subchapter F - Permits -These permits are requested online by employing school districts for a vacant position that cannot currently be filled with an appropriately Texas certified individual." (2) comments
"public funds would go to private schools that have religious indoctrination as part of their curriculum" Harry has a problem with that. The Supreme Court of the United States has no problem with public funds used in a religious instruction.
See Carson v Makin (2022):
"Held: Maine’s “nonsectarian” requirement for otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violates the Free Exercise Clause."
and Zelman v. Simmons-Harris (2002):
"Held:The program does not offend the Establishment Clause."
The United States Supreme Court upheld an Ohio program that used school vouchers. The Court decided that the program did not violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, even if the vouchers could be used for private religious schools.
Are all public school teachers fully certified? Not exactly. When a position in a public school cannot be filed by a fully certified individual they can still fill the position and apply for an emergency permit for the hired individual. These permits are temporary, usually a year, with some exceptions.
"Emergency permits are governed by 19 TAC, Chapter 230, Subchapter F - Permits -These permits are requested online by employing school districts for a vacant position that cannot currently be filled with an appropriately Texas certified individual."
