Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis’ reputation and credentials are beyond reproach.
Recent articles questioning Davis’ valid concerns regarding the city's poorly conceived plan to house the Beach Patrol guards and Junior Guards in a city-council-envisioned multipurpose building off the beach have been weaponized by the city manager ("City calls firefighter comment 'new low' from Park Board," The Daily News, April 27, 2023).
No one on the council, city government, law enforcement, or fire can argue Davis is anything but a shining example of service-above-self in this city.
The city council has systematically cropped the effectiveness and financially de-incentivized the Park Board of Trustees from performing its duties. And, most recently, while condemning the Beach Patrol headquarters post-season this year, has turned over control of finding Beach Patrol’s temporary housing to the city manager, a person who is obviously at odds with our noble Beach Patrol.
When the park board has to ask city council’s permission to determine temporary housing for Beach Patrol (it may take a decade for any multiuse building to be conceived, designed, engineered and constructed) something is seriously wrong.
The resolution proposed to demolish Stewart Beach Pavilion offers language that clearly indicates the council's part in this contentious issue.
