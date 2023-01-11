The anniversary of the shooting of Ashli Babbitt passed without mention. She was an unarmed woman shot to death by Lt. Michael Byrd of the Capitol Police. George Floyd's murder was accidental, yet an officer using poor judgment is rightfully going to prison.

The killing of Ashli Babbitt was intentional and yet Byrd got an award for heroism and is still on the job.

(3) comments

Carlos Ponce

Byrd refused to answer the investigator's questions despite claims made by by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division (IAD) and he was cleared.

"Cop Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Never Interviewed By Investigators, Now Back In Charge Of House Security"

"...he refused to answer their questions, according to several sources and documents reviewed by RealClearInvestigations."

https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/12/cop-who-killed-ashli-babbitt-was-never-interviewed-by-investigators-now-walks-free/

"Cop Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Was Cleared of Criminal Wrongdoing Without Interview"

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2022/01/06/capitol_police_officer_who_shot_ashli_babbitt_refused_to_answer_investigators_questions_810720.html?mc_cid=f4331a3ef8&mc_eid=848bcee76a#!

Documents:

https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/JW-v-DC-Babbitt-October-2021-001710.pdf

Charles Douglas

I didn't find out who shot Ms. Babbitt for at least 6 months after she was killed! Why? What was all the secrecy about?

I tell what! I use to be a cop just like Byrd! Byrd admitted he saw no weapon or firearm in Ms Babbitt's possession as she was making her way through the opening ...as she was demonstrating, so why was the latal, deadly force Byrd used against her necessary?

I will tell you why, ...IT WASN'T!!!!! Babbitt by right should be at home with her family now but instead she is in a six foot grave somewhere because of a cop who didn't want to do his job! Killing another human being should be a last result in saving one's life or that of a third party which are imminently in danger by a threat deserving of someone shooting to kill! Babbitt was not that kind of threat! You can't tell me that I could not have stopped Babbitt with pepper spray of my telescopic baton! You can't do it! This mother, wife, daughter, and sister was killed because of political, WOKE, BS, going on and multiplying in DC BY THE MINUTE!

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Mr. Nanos.

