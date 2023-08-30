Thank you, Michael A. Smith, for writing an editorial on the McElroy, Alonzo controversy with Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp ("Less than three words describe John Sharp's problem," The Daily News, Aug. 30, 2023).

I re-read Sharp’s commentary ("Let's set the record right on McElroy, Alonzo," The Daily New, Aug. 3) and found it defensive, as Smith asserts in his informative article.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

1
0
0
0
0

(3) comments

Carlos Ponce

"Attacks on free speech are indeed always worth reporting"

How about how President Trump's freedom of speech is being persecuted?

Report Add Reply
Jim Forsythe

July 19, 2023

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday denied Donald Trump's bid for a new trial over E. Jean Carroll's civil sexual assault and defamation claims against the former president.

In a 59-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan also denied Trump's request to reduce the $5 million in damages a jury awarded Carroll this year.

Kaplan wrote that Trump's arguments that the $2 million she was awarded on the sexual assault claim was "excessive" were "entirely unpersuasive."

"There is no basis for disturbing the jury’s sexual assault damages. And Mr. Trump’s arguments with respect to the defamation damages are no stronger," Kaplan wrote.

It's possible that Trump may find out how much he has to pay for freedom of speech. He said the wrong thing at the CNN town hall meeting and may get to pay for his freedom of speech.

Second E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against Trump set for January 15.

Carroll is seeking new damages of at least $10 million, based in part on comments Trump made at a CNN town hall.

Report Add Reply
baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription