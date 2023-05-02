I weep that the Texas Senate has voted to remove from the 23 percent of our neighbors who are non-Christian their freedom from Judeo-Christian religious proselytizing in their children’s public schools.

I am a Christian woman who believes in the second great commandment of the new kingdom: "Love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Carlos Ponce

Senate Bill 1515 calls for the display of the 10 Commandments.

In Van Orden v. Perry (2005), the United States Supreme Court affirmed the "State [of Texas] had a valid secular purpose in recognizing and commending the Eagles for their efforts to reduce juvenile delinquency, and that a reasonable observer, mindful of history, purpose, and context, would not conclude that this passive [10 Commandments] monument conveyed the message that the State endorsed religion. The Fifth Circuit affirmed." SCOTUS affirmed.

Are you offended by the 10 Commandments displayed on the esplanade at Broadway and 23rd Street in Galveston, Texas?

As a Christian I have no problems with the display of the Jewish 10 Commandments.

