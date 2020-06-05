A huge thank you to historic preservationists J.P. and Mary Jon Bryan for locating their many treasures in a beautiful museum on our island. The grounds are so inviting, the parking easy, the entrance fees so reasonable. It's a sea of calm and interest in a sometimes busy city.
Get lost in the art, books and history of Texas and the West, stroll the galleries, enjoy a quiet diversion in an absolutely world-class museum. The staff is very informative and friendly; it's nice to be welcomed warmly.
The memberships available cover all price ranges. I encourage all to join, and at the highest level you can. We must support our local treasures. Set in a historic building that was an orphan’s home, the foundation of this museum reeks with history on its own. Watch for exhibits, children’s activities, dinners and gatherings — you don't want to miss anything.
Marilyn Harris
Galveston
